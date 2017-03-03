Snap Inc – the company behind Snapchat – surged on a wave of investor enthusiasm in its Wall Street debut on Thursday as people with money to spend glommed onto the hottest technology stock in three years.

They pushed Snap's price from its IPO offering of $17 to close at $24.48, up 44 percent, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Thursday's closing prices gave the company a market value of $28.3 billion.

Snap is pretty much a one-product company, an app called Snapchat, which has 158 million users, who check into the app, like, 18 times a day.

Facebook tried to buy Snap in 2013 for $3 billion. Its IPO topped that, raising $3.4 billion.

