George Michael died of natural causes, coroner says
No inquest will be held after a detailed post-mortem concluded that the singer died of heart disease.
British singer George Michael poses for photographers at the Royal Opera House in London on May 11, 2011. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 7, 2017

British pop star George Michael, who was found dead at his home on December 25, 2016, died of natural causes, a coroner announced on Tuesday.

Darren Salter, a senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said a post-mortem has found that the singer died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Salter said because Michael died of natural causes, no inquest would be held.

Michael died at his home in Oxfordshire county, southern England. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.

