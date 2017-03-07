British pop star George Michael, who was found dead at his home on December 25, 2016, died of natural causes, a coroner announced on Tuesday.

Darren Salter, a senior coroner for Oxfordshire, said a post-mortem has found that the singer died of "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.