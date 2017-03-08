WORLD
1 MIN READ
Devil's Triangle army base to block PKK
Turkey's new military base overlooking the borders of Turkey, Iraq and Iran is aimed at stopping PKK infiltration and weapons smuggling through mountain passes.
The army hopes that the strategically positioned base will help them in their fight against the PKK. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Turkey has just opened a military base in the southeastern area of the country known as the "Devil's Triangle," where the borders of Turkey, Iraq and Iran meet.

The Hakkari base is nearly 3,000 metres above sea level. The military aims to monitor Turkey's frontiers from there and prevent the PKK from using the rugged mountains to hide, move about, and smuggle weapons.

"With the opening of this base, we're now able to completely stop the passage of PKK terrorists and smuggling activities into Turkey from the Hakurk and Ari regions," Lieutenant Colonel Tuncay Kaymazli told TRT World.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar visited the "Devil's Triangle" and has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
