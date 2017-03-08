The Syrian regime and its allies have taken over Aleppo's main water supply in a sweeping advance against Daesh, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

Syrian regime forces have recaptured the strategic town of al-Khafsa on the western bank of the Euphrates River, where the water treatment and pumping station is located, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Aleppo's main water supply has been cut off for two months as the battle against Daesh raged on. The city's residents have relied mainly on ground wells or water purchased from private vendors.

Aleppo was Syria's most populous city before the war began nearly six years ago. It has been entirely in regime hands since December when the last rebel enclave in its eastern districts was overrun following months of intense fighting. The regime had been advancing in areas south of al-Bab last month to consolidate territory around Aleppo, including its water source.