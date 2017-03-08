WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian regime regains control of key Aleppo water station
Regime forces recapture the strategic town of al-Khafsa on the western bank of the Euphrates River from Daesh, where the water treatment plant and pumping station is located, says war monitor.
Syrian regime regains control of key Aleppo water station
Aleppo was Syria's most populous city before the war began nearly six years ago. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

The Syrian regime and its allies have taken over Aleppo's main water supply in a sweeping advance against Daesh, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

Syrian regime forces have recaptured the strategic town of al-Khafsa on the western bank of the Euphrates River, where the water treatment and pumping station is located, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Aleppo's main water supply has been cut off for two months as the battle against Daesh raged on. The city's residents have relied mainly on ground wells or water purchased from private vendors.

Aleppo was Syria's most populous city before the war began nearly six years ago. It has been entirely in regime hands since December when the last rebel enclave in its eastern districts was overrun following months of intense fighting. The regime had been advancing in areas south of al-Bab last month to consolidate territory around Aleppo, including its water source.

Recommended

Daesh is losing ground in northern Syria to three separate campaigns - by the Russian-backed Syrian regime, by US-backed Syrian Kurdish groups, and by the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army. Turkey considers the main group backed by the US, the YPG, to be affiliated with the PKK which Turkey and the US have designated as a terror group.

As the hold of Daesh weakens in Syria, Turkey, Russia and the US have a tough challenge ahead - to find a mutually agreeable resolution to the Syrian war between Bashar al-Assad's regime and multiple opposition groups while appeasing each stakeholder's territorial demands. On Tuesday, Turkey's military chief of staff met his US and Russian counterparts in the southern Turkish province of Antalya to discuss coordination in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity