Wikileaks has published nearly 9,000 documents claiming the CIA has allegedly developed a remote access bug called "Weeping Angel" that can take control of Samsung Smart TVs, put them in a fake off-mode, then listen to conversations in the room.

The documents include details of a programme called "Vault 7" through which the US spy agency can hack many electronic devices. The CIA has also managed to gain total remote access control of older versions of iPhones and Android devices.

The documents claim once the CIA gains access to a phone, it can even snoop on encrypted chat apps such as Whatsapp and Signal.

According to Wikileaks, the hacking software can steal content from conversations while they are waiting to be decrypted and displayed on the screens of phones.