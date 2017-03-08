WORLD
1 MIN READ
European zoos tighten security after poachers kill rhino in France
The security measure comes a day after poachers killed a four-year-old rhino and removed the animal's horn at Thoiry Zoo, west of the French capital, Paris.
European zoos tighten security after poachers kill rhino in France
Police say the rhino, Vince, had been shot three times in the head and had one of his horns sawn off. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 8, 2017

Security is being reviewed at zoos across Europe a day after poachers killed a white rhino in a French wildlife park.

The intruders used a chainsaw to remove the animal's horn during Tuesday's raid, believed to be the first of its kind in the continent.

The four-year-old male, named Vince, was found dead in the African enclosure of Thoiry Zoo, west of the French capital, Paris.

Police said the animal had been shot three times in the head and one of its horns had been sawn off.

Recommended

The poachers could not remove Vince's second horn and left it partially sawn.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity