What is the Western Sahara?

The disputed Western Sahara region, which has significant phosphate reserves and offshore fishing, is situated in north Africa between Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria.

In 1975, colonial power Spain, that had governed the Western Sahara, left the region. Shortly after Spain left, war broke out.

Morocco believes that the area is part of its sovereign land. ​The region has also been claimed by the Polisario Front, a guerrilla group fighting for a separate state, since 1975. The Front also claims to be the sole representatives of the Sahrawis; it has received support from neighbouring Algeria.

Why did Morocco quit the African Union?

33 years ago, Morocco quit the AU's predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity because of the Western Sahara. Earlier this year, it rejoined the pan-African body.

The AU had recognised the Western Sahara – or Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as an independent nation back in 1982 – and Morocco wasn't happy about it.