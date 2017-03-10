Bahrain's Justice Ministry on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the country's main opposition group, the National Democratic Action Society which is also known as Waad.

Bahraini authorities accuse the group of undermining the state, spreading sectarianism and of having links to terrorism.

Waad had perpetrated "serious violations targeting the principle of respecting the rule of law, supporting terrorism and sanctioning violence by glorifying people convicted for terrorism cases," the Justice Ministry said.

Opponents say the government is cracking down on opposition.

"This is another step to undermine political work by the opposition in Bahrain," Radhi al-Mooswai, a leader of Waad said.

Many human rights groups were already alarmed by a constitutional amendment that allows civilians to be tried by military courts—if the case involves the military.

They argue that the amendment, which was approved on Sunday, would allow authorities to govern Bahrain as an unofficial state of martial law.

The 2011 protests: a watershed moment for Bahrain?

Bahrain is a majority Shiite country, but it is governed by a ruling tribe, the Al-Khalifa, that is backed by Saudi Arabia.

In 2011, thousands of people, predominantly Shiites, took streets to demand justice and greater representation in parliament. The small nation has still not recovered from the fall out.

Bahrain's protests were inspired by popular revolts that toppled rulers in Tunisia and Egypt.

The demonstrations lasted one month. Troops from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates entered the country in March to "protect infrastructure."

Human rights violations: Bahrain under fire

Bahrain declared martial law. A total of 2,929 people were detained during the protests, a report by the Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry said.

The report also said that Bahraini security forces used "excessive force" and tortured detainees.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in response to the report, pledged that officials involved in the abuses would be held accountable and replaced.

"The government welcomes the findings of the Independent Commission, and acknowledges its criticisms," an official Bahraini statement said.

"We took the initiative in asking for this thorough and detailed inquiry to seek the truth and we accept it."

Dialogue: On the Backburner

"Dialogue is the best tool to find a solution to the current crisis, and this requires the beginning of an immediate period of calm," the Crown Prince said.

"The problems that Bahrain is facing are the product of many years and cannot be solved overnight. Therefore, the solution is for Bahrainis of all backgrounds to unite and enter into an immediate dialogue."

Opposition figures met with the Crown Prince hoping to resolve the dispute; he was initially seen as a more amenable interlocutor than others in the government.

But protesters refused after reforms were piecemeal, and humans rights abused continued. One influential Shia cleric, Sheikh Hadi Al Madrassi, said that the demonstrations were an opportunity for people to remove the existing regime —and called on protesters to reject the suggestion.