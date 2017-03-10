1- Ban on Turkish ministers

Relations took a bad turn in recent weeks after several Turkish ministers were refused permission to address public rallies in Germany.

Around 1.4 million eligible Turkish voters live in Germany and their support could play an important role in presidential referendum next month.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government said local authorities took the decision to stop Turkish ministers from campaigning, not her government.

But she supported the "decisions that were taken".

Omer Celik, Turkey's minister of EU Affairs, said the rallies couldn't have been cancelled without the German government's consent.

"There is a systematic prevention [being implemented against Turkey]."

The four rallies were planned in German towns of Gaggenau and Frechen and city of Cologne. But the authorities refuse to give permission citing security concerns.

Turkey's Finance Minister Nihat Zeybekci and the Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu subsequently moved their public meetings to a hotel and the consulate where only a small number of people could come.

2- The Nazis and spies

Turkey said Germany's refusal to allow its officials to campaign was a ban and infringed on their rights. Erdogan likened it with its "Nazi-era practices."

The reference to the World War II regime, responsible for killing millions of people, was met with condemnation in Germany.

Merkel said she didn't take the statement "seriously".

Just days after the spat, the German domestic intelligence agency accused Turkey of spying on its citizens living in Germany.

3- Old wounds

In Turkey, the diplomatic tussle has brought back the memories of the failed military coup last July when Ankara said the European Union (EU) didn't reach out to help.

"Delaying tactics on Turkey's EU membership process and the disappointing attitude after the failed July 15 military coup attempt had already pushed trust toward Germany to a historical low," Daily Sabah said in an editorial on Thursday.

Uncertainty surrounding the proposed inclusion of Turkey in the European bloc has been a thorny issue between Ankara and Berlin for months now.