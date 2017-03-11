US President Donald Trump's transition team learned before the inauguration Michael Flynn might need to register with the government as a foreign agent before taking the role of national security adviser, White House officials acknowledged on Friday. However, they said Trump did not have prior knowledge.

The disclosure suggests that Trump transition lawyers did not view Flynn's lobbying work for a Turkish businessman as a liability for an official who serves as the president's closest adviser on security and international affairs. It also raises new questions about whether Trump's transition team, and later his White House lawyers, fully vetted Flynn who was fired for ties with Russia.

Flynn's registration this week with the Justice Department disclosed lobbying by him and his firm that may have benefited the government of Turkey.

Trump fired Flynn last month on grounds that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Flynn's registration comes amid intense scrutiny over his and other Trump associates' potential contacts with Russia. The FBI is investigating, as are House and Senate intelligence committees.

Flynn registered with the Justice Department on Tuesday, citing $530,000 worth of lobbying. His work on behalf of a company owned by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin occurred at the same time he was advising Trump's presidential campaign.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump had not been aware Flynn might register as a foreign agent. He said Flynn's lawyer had raised the possible filing with the transition team, but Trump's attorneys responded that it was a personal matter and not something they would consult on.