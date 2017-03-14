A priceless violin that was missing for decades has returned to the concert stage in New York. The 236-year-old Stradivarius, likely to be worth millions of dollars, was stolen from a renowned Polish violinist Roman Totenberg back in 1980.

The violin was found in 2015 and now it's making music once more.

"It means a great deal to me that I can use the violin, to be the first one who would bring it to the public," Mira Wang, one of Totenberg's students, said.