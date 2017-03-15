At least 11 people were killed and over 40 wounded when a car bomb ripped through a busy street in the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday, officials said.

The bombing hit Al-Ataba Street, which is home to medical clinics as well as shops.

Earlier, the governorate media director, Jamal Aqaab, put the death toll at eight.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Daesh carries out frequent bombings targeting civilians in Iraq.

More than 20 people were killed on March 8 in a series of blasts that hit a wedding near Tikrit and targeted security forces at the scene shortly afterwards.