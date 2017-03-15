WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb kills 11 in Iraq's Tikrit
Over 40 people were also injured in the bombing that hit Al-Ataba Street, which is home to medical clinics as well as shops, officials say.
Car bomb kills 11 in Iraq's Tikrit
Tikrit, located north of Baghdad, was the first Iraqi city to be recaptured from Daesh, which overran large areas north and west of the capital in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 15, 2017

At least 11 people were killed and over 40 wounded when a car bomb ripped through a busy street in the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday, officials said.

The bombing hit Al-Ataba Street, which is home to medical clinics as well as shops.

Earlier, the governorate media director, Jamal Aqaab, put the death toll at eight.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Daesh carries out frequent bombings targeting civilians in Iraq.

More than 20 people were killed on March 8 in a series of blasts that hit a wedding near Tikrit and targeted security forces at the scene shortly afterwards.

Recommended

Tikrit, located north of Baghdad, was the first Iraqi city to be recaptured from Daesh, which overran large areas north and west of the capital in 2014.

Iraqi forces retook Tikrit in 2015, and while some of it was heavily damaged, civilians have since returned to the city.

Iraqi government forces went on to recapture the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah, and are now battling to retake the western side of second city Mosul, after seizing its east from Daesh earlier this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control