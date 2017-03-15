The death toll from a collapse at a landfill outside Ethiopia's capital has risen sharply to 113, an Addis Ababa city official said on Wednesday, as the country began three days of mourning for victims who were mostly women and children.

Dagmawit Moges confirmed the new death toll on Wednesday evening, while an official with the city's emergency department, Nigatu Mamo, said the search and rescue effort continued.

TRT World speaks to Coletta Wanjohi with the latest from Ethiopia.

Saturday's collapse of a mountain of garbage buried makeshift mud-and-stick homes inside the Koshe landfill on the outskirts of the capital. Excavators and rescuers have been pulling bodies from the black mud since then.