Titans to clash in Champions League last 8
The draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League pits Europe's top clubs against each other once again.
The UEFA Champions League Trophy, the most coveted prize in European club football. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 17, 2017

The battle for European club football's most coveted prize continues after the quarterfinal draw of the UEFA Champions League took place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

A battle royale looms as the last eight of the tournament face off from April 11.

This year's final will be held in Cardiff, Wales on June 3, with defending champions Real Madrid looking to make history.

The Spanish outfit holds a record 11 Champions League titles and they're looking to make it twelve.

But it won't be easy.

Madrid will have to knock out German champions Bayern Munich in the two-legged quarterfinals.

Catalan giants and favourites, Barcelona, will play Italian champions Juventus.

In the the other fixtures, English Premier League champions Leicester City face Atletico Madrid while Borussia Dortmund face Monaco.

SOURCE:TRT World
