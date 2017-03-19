A dessert doused in liquid nitrogen is breezing its way into Singapore's culinary scene.

Known as Dragon's Breath, it creates a dramatic smoke effect, which puffs out of the consumers mouth and nose.

Over the past year, several Dragon's Breath outlets have popped up around Singapore.

It's not just a sweet treat for adults as the youngest customer was 2-years-old and the oldest over 80.

Although a fun concept, Dragon's Breath has a more worrying side to it.