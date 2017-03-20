A new batch of cultural relics containing silver and golden ingots have been found at the bottom of the Minjiang River in Pengshan County of southwestern China's Sichuan Province.

The treasures supposedly once belonged to Zhang Xianzhong, the leader of a peasant uprising in the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

But Zhang and his men were ambushed by soldiers, and his boats full of gold and silver sank to the bottom of the river.