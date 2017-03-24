A career as a professional basketball player will definitely take you places. But what happens when your new team is based 20 kilometres away from a war zone?

The city of Antakya, the capital of Turkey's southern Hatay province, is mostly known for being close to the Syrian border and housing 500,000 refugees.

But thanks to its women's basketball team, the city is looking to leave its mark on the world of sports.

The Hatay women's basketball team made history last year when they won the Turkish National Cup.