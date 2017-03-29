Arab leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state under a two-state solution at the 28th Arab League summit in Jordan on Wednesday.

The statement came after weeks of heightened unease over the stance of the United States under the new administration of President Donald Trump.

Opening the one-day summit in the Dead Sea region, Jordanian King Abdullah said there would be no peace or stability in the Middle East without solving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Israel continues to expand settlements and undermine chances for achieving peace," Abdullah said. "There will be no peace or stability without reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue," he added.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February, Trump said he would be open to a one-state solution, upending a position taken by successive administrations and the international community.

"I am looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like … I can live with either one, " he said.

The representatives of 18 Arab countries did not publicly refer to Trump or his ambiguous statements but they underlined that they would support the two-state solution for the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is set to meet with Trump in Washington next month.

No common ground on other issues

The biggest disagreement among Arab countries during the summit was the ongoing conflict in Syria which has killed more than 320,000 people and forced millions from their homes.