Ayad al Jumaili, believed to be the deputy of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraqi military intelligence.

The US-led anti-Daesh coalition said it was unable at the moment to confirm the report.

Iraqi TV said Jumaili was killed with other Daesh commanders in a strike carried out by the Iraqi air force in the region of Al Qaim, near the border with Syria. It gave no detail or date for the raid.

"The air force's planes executed with accuracy a strike on the headquarters of Daesh in Al Qaim ... resulting in the killing of Daesh's second-in-command ... Ayad al Jumaili, alias Abu Yahya, the war minister," said state-run TV, citing a statement from the directorate of military intelligence.

The Iraqi state TV report is the first by official media organisation to announce the death of Jumaili, who was an intelligence officer under SaddamHussein, the Iraqi president toppled in the 2003 US-led invasion.

Jumaili led Daesh's top security agency in Iraq and Syria, known as Amniya, answering directly to Baghdadi, according to experts.

TRT World spoke to Ammar Karim for the latest.

Thousands flee Mosul