Myanmar leader denies ethnic cleansing of Rohingya
Aung San Suu Kyi is facing international criticism for her government's handling of a crisis in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region, where soldiers have blocked access for aid workers and are accused of raping and killing civilians.
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, February 15, 2017. / TRT
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said ethnic cleansing was too strong a term to describe what was taking place in the country's Muslim-majority Rakhine region, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"I don't think there is ethnic cleansing going on," Suu Kyi told the BBC in an interview when asked if she would be remembered as the Nobel Peace Prize winner who ignored ethnic cleansing in her country.

"I think ethnic cleansing is too strong an expression to use for what is happening," said Suu Kyi, who is facing international criticism for her government's handling of a crisis in the Muslim-majority Rakhine region.

Attacks on Myanmar border guard posts in October last year by a previously unknown insurgent group ignited the biggest crisis of Suu Kyi's year in power, with more than 75,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh in the ensuing army crackdown.

A United Nations report issued earlier this year said Myanmar's security forces had committed mass killings and gang rapes against Rohingya during their campaign against the insurgents, which may amount to crimes against humanity.

The military has denied the accusations, saying it was engaged in a legitimate counterinsurgency operation.

SOURCE:Reuters
