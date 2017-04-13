A groundbreaking black jurist, who became the first Muslim woman to serve as a US judge, was found dead in New York's Hudson River on Wednesday, police said.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a 65-year-old associate judge of New York's highest court, was found floating off Manhattan's west side at about 1:45pm local time (1545 GMT), a police spokesperson said.

Police pulled Abdus-Salaam's fully clothed body from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family identified her and an autopsy will determine the cause of death, the spokesperson said.

Abdus-Salaam, a native of Washington DC, became the first African American woman appointed to the court of appeals after New York's then-Governor Mario Cuomo, a Democrat, named her to the state's top court in 2013.