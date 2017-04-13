Afghan officials said on Friday that 36 members of the Daesh terrorist group were killed on Thursday as the US military dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb on Afghanistan.

The target of the attack was a Daesh complex in the Momand Dara area, according to the Pentagon.

The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb hit a "tunnel complex" in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, US Forces Afghanistan said in a statement.

The strike occurred at about 7:32pm local time (1502 GMT).

Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first combat use of the weapon.

It was not immediately clear how much damage the device had done.

The security situation in Afghanistan remains precarious, with a number of militant groups trying to claim territory more than 15 years after the US invasion which toppled the Taliban government.