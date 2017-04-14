In a case that has once again pushed Pakistan's blasphemy law into the spotlight, a university student was killed by an enraged mob on Thursday over accusations that he shared offensive content on social media.

There were protests against the killing across Pakistan on Friday.

Mashal Khan, a journalism student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel, police said.

Graphic video footage from the scene shows dozens of men outside the hostel kicking and hurling objects at a body sprawled on the ground.

Ten students were arrested after the killing and dozens more were identified as suspects, local police chief Mohammad Alam Shinwari said.

"After severe torture that led to his death, the charged students then wanted to burn his body," said Shinwari.

The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervaiz Khattak, said investigators had so far found no evidence of offensive content on Mashal's social media accounts or his mobile phone.

Khattak said the killing was likely a result of a personal spat and that accusations of blasphemy were used to incite the mob.

"A proper inquiry should be carried out and deserving punishment be given so that so that nobody can take such a step in the future. We should move forward by making this an example," Khattak was quoted as saying by Geo News.

It was unclear exactly what had prompted the blasphemy accusation against Mashal.