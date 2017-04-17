WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela orders army in streets to scuttle "mother of all protests"
President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the army to break what his opponents vow will be a major protest rally on Wednesday - a national holiday that marks the start of Venezuela's independence struggle in 1810.
Venezuela orders army in streets to scuttle "mother of all protests"
Venezuela's defence minister has declared the army's loyalty to Maduro saying &quot;We don't want confrontation.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2017

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the army into the streets as the volatile country braces for what his opponents vow will be the "mother of all protests" on Wednesday.

Maduro, who has faced violent protests over recent moves to tighten his grip on power, ordered the military to defend the leftist "Bolivarian revolution" launched by his late mentor Hugo Chavez in 1999.

From the first reveille (on Monday morning), from the first rooster crow, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces will be in the streets... saying, 'Long live the Bolivarian revolution — Nicolas Maduro

State TV showed images of army units marching in the streets of Caracas as Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino watched.

But there was no sign of soldiers on patrol on Monday morning in the capital.

Counter-demonstration

Venezuela has been rocked by two weeks of unrest since Maduro's camp moved to consolidate its control with a Supreme Court decision quashing the power of the opposition-majority legislature.

The court partly backtracked after an international outcry, but tension only rose further when authorities slapped a political ban on opposition leader HenriqueCapriles.

"Venezuela does not want rifles, want food and medicine!" said Capriles on Monday.

Recommended

Five people have been killed and hundreds wounded in the ensuing protests as riot police clashed with demonstrators.

Maduro's opponents have called for a massive protest on Wednesday, a national holiday that marks the start of Venezuela's independence struggle in 1810.

The president's supporters have called a counter-demonstration the same day.

It is a touchy date in Venezuela, where Chavez and Maduro have built a politics of populist, left-wing nationalism around the struggle for independence from colonial Spain and its hero, Simon Bolivar.

"We don't want confrontation"

Maduro is fighting off the centre-right opposition's efforts to force him from power amid an economic crisis that has sparked severe food shortages, riots and looting.

Opposition leaders have urged the military — a pillar of Maduro's power — to turn on the socialist president.

Venezuela's defence minister on Monday declared the army's loyalty to Maduro saying "We don't want confrontation."

"The Bolivarian National Armed Forces remains united... and confirms its unconditional loyalty to the president," General Vladimir Padrino told thousands of pro-Maduro militia members at a rally outside the presidential palace.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed