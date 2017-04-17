Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the army into the streets as the volatile country braces for what his opponents vow will be the "mother of all protests" on Wednesday.

Maduro, who has faced violent protests over recent moves to tighten his grip on power, ordered the military to defend the leftist "Bolivarian revolution" launched by his late mentor Hugo Chavez in 1999.

From the first reveille (on Monday morning), from the first rooster crow, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces will be in the streets... saying, 'Long live the Bolivarian revolution — Nicolas Maduro

State TV showed images of army units marching in the streets of Caracas as Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino watched.

But there was no sign of soldiers on patrol on Monday morning in the capital.

Counter-demonstration

Venezuela has been rocked by two weeks of unrest since Maduro's camp moved to consolidate its control with a Supreme Court decision quashing the power of the opposition-majority legislature.

The court partly backtracked after an international outcry, but tension only rose further when authorities slapped a political ban on opposition leader HenriqueCapriles.

"Venezuela does not want rifles, want food and medicine!" said Capriles on Monday.