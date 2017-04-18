Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Turkish citizens approved constitutional changes in a referendum on Sunday, Turkish state media said.

The referendum asked voters to choose "yes" or "no" on 18 constitutional amendments, one that will see the country switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system. According to unofficial results, the "yes" campaign won with 51.41 percent, while the "no" votes stood at 48.59 percent.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the results of Turkish referendum should be respected.