WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pursuit of Facebook Live murder suspect ends in suicide
Pennsylvania State Police found Steve Stephens – accused of killing Robert Godwin – after getting a tip from a "concerned citizen" who saw him at a McDonald's. After a quick chase, the man shot himself.
Pursuit of Facebook Live murder suspect ends in suicide
Steve Stephens left McDonald's but stopped briefly when officers located his car. Police hit his car with their vehicle when he sped away, causing him to spin out, at which point Stephens shot himself. April 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 19, 2017

Steve Stephens, a murder suspect who police said posted a video on Facebook of the killing of a Cleveland man, fatally shot himself after a "brief pursuit" by Pennsylvania State Police officers on Tuesday, police said.

Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr, 74, on a sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the focus of a nationwide manhunt

Stephens, who had no prior criminal record, was not suspected in any other killings, Cleveland officials said. Stephens said in a separate video on Facebook on Sunday that he had already killed a dozen others.

"I just killed 13 people, and I'm going to keep going until they catch me."

Recommended

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company would do all it could to prevent similar postings in the future.

TRT World's Denee Savioa has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed