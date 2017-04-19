Steve Stephens, a murder suspect who police said posted a video on Facebook of the killing of a Cleveland man, fatally shot himself after a "brief pursuit" by Pennsylvania State Police officers on Tuesday, police said.

Stephens was accused of shooting Robert Godwin Sr, 74, on a sidewalk on Sunday before fleeing in a car and uploading a video of the murder to Facebook, becoming the focus of a nationwide manhunt

Stephens, who had no prior criminal record, was not suspected in any other killings, Cleveland officials said. Stephens said in a separate video on Facebook on Sunday that he had already killed a dozen others.

"I just killed 13 people, and I'm going to keep going until they catch me."