Turkey's Supreme Electoral Board (YSK) on Wednesday announced that it had rejected appeals from the main opposition parties to annul the referendum that will change Turkey's system of governance from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

The main opposition party, the CHP, had called on the electoral board to repeal Sunday's vote, which was won by the "Yes" camp, because unstamped ballot papers were included in the vote count at the eleventh hour.

"CHP, HDP and Vatan Party appeals regarding the April 16 referendum were discussed separately, and as a result of evaluations, the appeals were rejected with 10 votes against and 1 vote in favour," the electoral board said.

The CHP responded by saying it would employ all legal ways to appeal the referendum.