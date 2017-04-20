Fox News has parted ways with its top presenter Bill O'Reilly over sexual harassment claims. Pressure on the network has mounted since several reports uncovered that a number of women had received 13 million dollars in payouts because of O'Reilly's behaviour.

More than 50 sponsors have also pulled out from his prime-time show, The O'Reilly Factor.

The presenter has denied all of the allegations.

Murdoch touts O'Reilly's accomplishments

O'Reilly's show, "The O'Reilly Factor," is the top-rated show on Fox News. According to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media, it brought in $147.13 million in advertising revenue in 2016. By comparison, Twenty-First Century Fox's last fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2016, brought in a total of $7.65 billion in advertising revenue.

"The O'Reilly Factor" has been the most watched program on Fox News and was coming off the highest-rated first quarter in its history, averaging 4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

In an internal memo to Fox News employees, Twenty-First Century Fox executive chairman Rupert Murdoch called O'Reilly "one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news."