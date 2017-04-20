This question originally appeared on Quora: Is it true that intelligence is inherited from the mother?Answer by Drew Smith, Ph.D. in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology from the University of Colorado

The first rule regarding new studies of the inheritance of intelligence is to be very suspicious of all studies of the inheritance of intelligence.

The history of these studies is not a happy one. Stephen Gould wrote a whole book (The Mismeasure of Man) detailing all the ways in which biological research has been co-opted in the service of racism, misogyny, homophobia and economic repression. Intelligence research, not surprisingly, has always been one of the worst offenders.

The whole field suffers from foundational weaknesses: we cannot really define intelligence, and cannot separate it from culture. Psychologists do indeed have definitions of intelligence but (surprise!) these definitions tend to emphasise skills at which psychologists excel: verbal fluency and manipulation of abstract symbols, for example. A cynic might add to this list a willingness to believe that results from experiments on affluent Western undergrads can be generalized to the rest of humanity.

That said, there is little doubt that there is a heritable component of intelligence. Whatever forms intelligence might take, it is ultimately about problem-solving, and the best problem-solvers are the ones who live to reproduce. Although the idea of genes "for" intelligence is a fallacy, there are many genes whose function affect intelligence. The survival value of different alleles of these genes is highly dependent on environment, not least the societal and cultural environment in which they operate. Few, if any, of these alleles make their bearers "more" intelligent. They are instead likely to affect the forms which intelligence takes.

It is not remotely plausible that all of the genes which affect intelligence are inherited from the mother, but that is not what the linked research claims - rather, it claims that a preponderance are. There are a few mechanisms by which this could happen: