This question originally appeared on Quora: What should everyone know about Earth Day?

Living on this planet is a pretty good thing. You get to see the sunrise, sunset, cooling winds, wonderful rainfall, beaches etc.

The earth has given us so many things to cherish about. We should at least know why it is celebrated today and who was responsible for the modern world safe environment Earth Day celebration.

Earth Day takes place every year on April 22. It's a holiday intended to promote respect for and the conservation of our planet, its atmosphere and all of its living creatures. Yes, that means you, human, but that also includes bats, cacti, and plankton, just to name a few.

Ok, sounds important enough. But like, everyone knows that you can't just go around tossing garbage out of your car window and you shouldn't leave the lights on when you're not in the room. Everyone's gotten the memo by now that the only way humans will be able to continue to live on Earth is if they're kind to the environment, right?

Here are some of the things we need to know about Earth Day.

1. What is Earth Day?

Earth Day is a day meant to be celebrated as a reminder of our existence in this planet. It's an awareness creation attempt intended for us to love, respect and save the environment.

2. Why was it created?

Before the 1960s, being environmentally conscious basically didn't exist. That was until Rachel Carson published her best-selling book Silent Spring in 1962, which brought attention to the dangers of using pesticides and gave impetus to the environmental movement of the late 1960s and 1970s. However, it was a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 that put the creation of Earth Day in motion in an effort to raise political and public awareness of the need for environmental conservation.

3. Who started it?