A Cameroonian journalist has been handed a 10-year jail sentence and a hefty fine by a military tribunal for failing to denounce terrorism.

The sentence handed down late Monday was criticised by both the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Radio France Internationale (RFI) for whom Ahmed Abba worked. Abba, who reported for RFI's Hausa language service, was convicted last week after having spent almost two years behind bars, following his arrest in July 2015.

The 10-year sentence and the fine of 55 million Central African Francs ($91,133) was handed down in a military court in Cameroon's capital city of Younde.

"Abba is found not guilty of condoning terrorism, [but] guilty of acts of not denouncing terrorism acts and laundering terrorism acts [blanchiment de produits du terrorisme]," France 24 quoted the president of the court as he read out the ruling last week.

Judge Edou Mewoutou also barred Abba from speaking to the media about the trial.

A lawyer for Abba said he would appeal the sentence.

His conviction is related to his reporting on the Daesh-affiliated group Boko Haram, which has led a nine-year insurgency against the governments of Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Terror conviction or stifling press freedom?

"Ahmed Abba should never have been detained, prosecuted, and convicted for his journalism – let alone ordered to spend a decade behind bars," CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal in Johannesburg, South Africa said.

"This outrageous sentence signals the lengths that Cameroon authorities are willing to go to intimidate the media and thwart freedom of the press."

A statement released by RFI last week labelled the decision to convict him as incomprehensible.

"Given that no evidence has been provided in the case, this conviction is just about a journalist having exercised his profession," read the statement.