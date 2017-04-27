WORLD
THAAD system will soon be operational in S Korea
Residents in South Korea's Seongju village unhappy about the deployment of the THAAD system have begun a sit-in protest. They say the anti-missile system only increases tension and the chance of war breaking out with their northern neighbours.
US Department of Defense/Missile Defense Agency handout showing a terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launch on Wake Island in the Pacific Ocean. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2017

The US says its controversial anti-missile defence system in the South Korean village of Seongju will be fully operational in the coming days.

US lawmakers have met at the White House to discuss the escalating situation with North Korea. But they had differing opinions on how to approach Pyongyang.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis gives more details.

Both South Korean and US military advisers say the installation of the terminal high altitude area defence system (THAAD) is progressing smoothly.

The two countries agreed to deploy it last year to counter the threat of missile launches by North Korea.

But some residents in Seongju are not happy.

They have begun a sit-in to try to block further components of the missile system from being delivered. The villagers say it only increases tensions with the North and the chances of war breaking out.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
