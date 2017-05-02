TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan rejoins Turkey's governing AK Party
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejoined the party after a three-year absence. This is the first major change to come into effect following a referendum on shifting to a presidential system. He is expected to become AK Party leader on May 21.
Erdogan rejoins Turkey's governing AK Party
Erdogan will be nominated chairman of the Justice and Development Party or AK Party during an extraordinary congress that will be held on May 21, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejoined the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party after signing his membership declaration during a special ceremony in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Earlier it was not constitutional for the president to be directly affiliated to a political party. However, the April 16 referendum allowed changes to the country's governing charter which included shifting from a parliamentary to a presidential system and permitting the president to be a member of a political party.

Erdogan left the AK Party under the rules at the time, when he was elected Turkey's president in 2014.

Recommended

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in his speech at Tuesday's ceremony that the president will be nominated to become chairman of the AK Party at an extraordinary congress on May 21.

Erdogan was a founding member of the AK Party, which has led Turkey since 2002.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture