WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's home-grown passenger jet completes maiden flight
The C919 is considered a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
China's home-grown passenger jet completes maiden flight
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet taxis after landing on its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

China's domestically manufactured C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

The jet is a symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next two decades, as well as of Beijing's broader "Made in China 2025" plan to spur home-made products, from medicines to robots.

Recommended

The crew of five pilots and engineers, all wearing orange jump suits and aviators, was applauded as they disembarked. The plane, which can carry 158-168 passengers, had no passenger seats installed for its maiden flight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'