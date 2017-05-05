POLITICS
1 MIN READ
FIBA rule change allows players to wear religious headgear
FIBA says the new rule, that will allow players to wear headscarves, as well as turbans and yarmulkes, would minimise the risk of injury while ensuring uniforms are a consistent colour.
Qatar's women's team withdrew from the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea after being denied permission to wear the hijab on court. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The world basketball governing body International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday changed its rules to allow players to wear religious headwear during games. The rule will go into effect on October 1.

Headgear has previously been banned over safety concerns.

"The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries, which called for the head and/or entire body being covered, were incompatible with FIBA's previous headgear rule," FIBA said.

SOURCE:TRT World
