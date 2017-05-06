At least nine security officials were killed and three others injured on Saturday by Daesh car bomb attacks in western Mosul, police said.

Iraqi security official Safa al-Behadli said that Daesh detonated four bomb-laden vehicles at a location where the police forces were stationed in Mosul's west side.

He said two military vehicles were also destroyed in the attacks.

In October, the Iraqi army backed by US-led coalition air strikes and local allies on the ground began a wide-ranging operation to retake Mosul, last bastion of Daesh in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi forces made significant gains over the recent months and now the militants are besieged in the northwestern corner of Mosul which includes the historic Old City centre.