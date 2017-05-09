WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ten South Korean children killed in China school bus crash
The school bus, carrying children between the ages of four and seven, burst into flames after it crashed in a tunnel in eastern China.
Ten South Korean children killed in China school bus crash
The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city, Xinhua news agency reported. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 9, 2017

Ten South Korean children and at least one Chinese national were killed in a traffic accident in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday morning, the South Korean consulate in China's nearby port city of Qingdao said.

The nationality of the other person was not immediately known.

Recommended

The accident took place in a tunnel in Weihai city at around 9:00 am local time, the consulate said in a statement.

General consulate officers had been dispatched to the accident site to work with local police, it added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'