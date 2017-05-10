South Korea's newly-inaugurated President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday he was prepared to visit North Korea and was ready to negotiate with China and the United States over a controversial anti-missile defence system deployed in his country soon after he was sworn in on Wednesday.

Tensions are high over the North's weapons ambitions and Moon – who backs engagement with Pyongyang – said he would work for peace.

"If needed I will fly to Washington immediately," he said.

He declared his willingness to visit the nuclear-armed North, saying "I will also go to Beijing and Tokyo and even Pyongyang in the right circumstances."

"Moon has been stern with the US, telling them no preemptive strike on North Korea without our cooperation; that's rather appealing for South Koreans." said Kim Ji-yoon, the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.