Kosovo government dismissed in no-confidence motion
Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government lost the motion in a 78-34 vote, with three abstentions, setting up the possibility of an early election.
Opposition had blamed Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's cabinet for being unable to carry out its programme and pass important laws. / Getty Images
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

Kosovo lawmakers voted on Wednesday to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa in a no-confidence motion, a move that is likely to trigger snap elections next month.

Mustafa's government lost in a 78-34 vote, with three abstentions. Opposition parties had blamed his cabinet for being unable to carry out its programme and pass important laws.

The government had been hobbled by its inability to secure a majority in parliament over a border demarcation deal with neighbouring Montenegro, despite pressure from the US government.

TRT World spoke to Pristina-based journalist Arber Vllahiu for more on the story.

Territory transfer at the heart of dispute

The opposition has claimed that Kosovo would be required to cede some 8,000 hectares of territory, mostly forested highland, to Montenegro, although the government and others, including the United States, say this is not the case.

The opposition also objects to an EU-brokered deal to improve ties with another neighbour, Serbia.

Kosovo broke with Serbia in 1999, after a NATO bombing campaign halted a campaign of "ethnic cleansing" directed against ethnic Albanians by Serbian forces trying to stamp out a two-year insurgency, and declared independence in 2008.

It has been recognised by more than 100 countries, including Western powers, but not by Serbia and its big-power ally Russia or several EU members such as Spain.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
