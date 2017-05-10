WORLD
3 MIN READ
Lula to testify in Brazil corruption trial
Hundreds of supporters of the former president filled the streets in the southern city of Curitiba to protest Lula's innocence, saying he is the victim of a political plot.
Lula to testify in Brazil corruption trial
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is accused of receiving a seaside apartment as a bribe. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2017

Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was set on Wednesday to give testimony in a court case that could put an end to his political career if he is convicted of the corruption charges he faces.

Lula, who leads opinion polls ahead of the 2018 presidential election, is accused of receiving a seaside apartment near Sao Paulo as a bribe from the OAS construction company.

The apartment and other alleged benefits from OAS are said to have been typical of a vast network of bribery uncovered by Operation "Car Wash," with major companies paying politicians to obtain influence with lawmakers and secure big deals with the Petrobras state oil company.

Senators, former ministers, and the once seemingly untouchable speaker of the lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, have been arrested or convicted, while scores more high-flying politicians face probes.

Lula denies any wrongdoing, saying there is no proof he had anything to do with the apartment.

If he is found guilty, he will be barred from running for office again and could potentially face time in prison.

Recommended

Lula became an icon of Latin America's left during a 2003-2010 presidency that saw Brazil enjoy a commodities-fuelled boom and tens of millions of people lifted out of severe poverty.

Now he is the country's most divisive figure, with opponents labelling him as the corruption kingpin and supporters saying he is the victim of a plot.

Protests against court hearings

Hundreds of people wearing the Workers' Party red colour T-shirts arrived in the southern city of Curitiba on buses from around the country to show their support for Lula.

"We came here because we understand that the trial against Lula is skewed, a prosecution that breaks Brazilian justice rules," said banking employee Jo Portilho, 54, after arriving in Curitiba.

Lula supporters have said they hope to bring as many as 30,000 people to demonstrate in the city this week. There are also expectations that his opponents will gather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'