WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN seeks $900M for Somalia's humanitarian crisis
This emerged at an international conference on Somalia in London that is looking how to accelerate progress on security, development and the economy by 2020. The country in the Horn of Africa faces pressing security and humanitarian issues.
UN seeks $900M for Somalia's humanitarian crisis
The meeting is being co-chaired by Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and British Prime Minister Theresa May. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2017

The United Nations is seeking a further $900 million this year for Somalia, where more than 6 million people need humanitarian assistance and 275,000 malnourished children are at risk of starvation, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Mired in violent chaos since 1991, Somalia is also suffering the effects of a severe drought that has left parts of the country on the brink of famine.

"The drought is the most pressing priority," Guterres said in opening remarks at an international conference on Somalia in London.

The London conference is co-hosted by the British government, the United Nations and Somalia's UN-backed federal government, led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who took office in February after a Western-backed electoral process.

Responding to the humanitarian crisis

Recommended

As well as galvanising the international community to boost its response to the humanitarian crisis, the conference also aims to broker a security pact under which disparate forces would join together to form a functional national Somali army.

African Union troops, supporting Somalia's own weak and dysfunctional military, have clawed back most of the country's major towns and cities from Al Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab since the insurgents abandoned the capital Mogadishu in 2010.

However, the militants continue to launch deadly attacks.

"Put simply, I want to strike a bargain whereby Somalia's leaders carry out vital security reforms – including drawing up a clear plan for a National Army – in return for more help and training from the international community," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wrote in an article published by a US website on Tuesday.

The one-day conference is looking to strike a new compact that will accelerate progress on security, development and the troubled east African country's economy by 2020.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review