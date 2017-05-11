The United Nations is seeking a further $900 million this year for Somalia, where more than 6 million people need humanitarian assistance and 275,000 malnourished children are at risk of starvation, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

Mired in violent chaos since 1991, Somalia is also suffering the effects of a severe drought that has left parts of the country on the brink of famine.

"The drought is the most pressing priority," Guterres said in opening remarks at an international conference on Somalia in London.

The London conference is co-hosted by the British government, the United Nations and Somalia's UN-backed federal government, led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who took office in February after a Western-backed electoral process.

Responding to the humanitarian crisis