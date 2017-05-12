A huge extortion cyber attack hit dozens of nations on Friday, holding computer data for ransom at government offices, hospitals, telecommunications firms and other companies.

The attack appeared to exploit a vulnerability purportedly identified for use by the US National Security Agency and later leaked to the internet.

The United Kingdom's health service was also hit hard as the attack froze computers at hospitals across the country, shutting down wards, closing emergency rooms and bringing medical treatments to a screeching halt.

Related attacks were reported in Spain, Portugal and Russia.

IT security firms Kaspersky Lab and Avast said they had identified the malware behind the attack in upward of 70 countries, although both said the attack had hit Russia hardest.

United Kingdom

Hospitals in areas across the UK found themselves without access to their computers or phone systems.

Many cancelled all routine procedures and asked patients not to come to the hospitals unless it was an emergency. Some chemotherapy patients were even sent home because their records could not be accessed.

Most of the affected hospitals were in England, but several facilities in Scotland also reported being hit. Doctors' practices and pharmacies reported similar problems.

Hospitals, with their often outdated IT systems and trove of confidential patient data, are a particularly tempting target.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said there was no evidence that patient data had been compromised in the attack, and that it had not specifically targeted the National Health Service.

"It's an international attack and a number of countries and organisations have been affected," she said.

NHS Digital, which oversees UK hospital cyber security, says the attack used the Wanna Decryptor variant of malware, which infects and locks computers while the attackers demand a ransom.

Russia

The Russian Interior Ministry confirmed that around 1,000 of its computers were hit by the "ransomware" attack, which encrypts data on infected computers and demands payment, usually via the digital currency Bitcoin, to release it.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told Russian news agencies it had "recorded a virus attack on the ministry's personal computers controlled by a Windows operating system."

She said the ministry's servers haven't been affected and added that ministry experts are now working to recover the system and do necessary security updates.

A source familiar with the matter told Interfax that the ministry did not lose any information in the attacks.

Russian media also said that the Investigative Committee, the nation's top criminal investigation agency, also has been targeted. The committee denied the reports.

Megafon, a top Russian mobile operator, also said it has come under cyberattacks.

Other countries

Leading international shipper FedEx Corp said it was one of the companies whose Microsoft Corp Windows system was infected with the malware that security firms said was delivered via spam emails.