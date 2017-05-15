WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin shows off piano skills ahead of meeting with Chinese leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin played Soviet-era songs about Moscow and St Petersburg as he waited for bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to begin.
Putin shows off piano skills ahead of meeting with Chinese leader
While waiting for his meeting with the Chinese president, Vladimir Putin played several passages from Soviet-era songs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen tinkling the ivories on Sunday while waiting for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin was in the Chinese capital for a Beijing-hosted summit to launch China's new Silk Road.

After the summit, he went to the Diaoyutai state guest house for talks with Xi and other Chinese leaders.

Recommended

Putin played several passages from Soviet-era songs about Moscow and St Petersburg, according to Russian media.

The 64-year-old Russian leader is perhaps better known for his judo and horse riding skills, flying a plane and piloting a research submarine into the depths of Lake Baikal and the Black Sea off Crimea's coast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India