German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's new President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Monday to give a new impetus to Europe, saying they were ready to even change EU treaties if necessary.

"There is a common understanding that we can't just focus on Britain leaving the EU but that, first and foremost, we have to think about how we can deepen and crisis-proof the European Union, and especially the eurozone," Merkel said at a joint press conference, after talks with Macron.

In keeping with tradition, the French president paid a visit to Merkel on his first trip abroad after taking office on Sunday, seeking to reinvigorate the Franco-German relationship and the troubled European project that it underpins.

With Germany's economy, Europe's largest, outperforming that of France, the traditional Franco-German motor at the heart of the EU project has begun to misfire.

Merkel and Macron want to kick-start ties with an alliance some German media have dubbed "Merkron".

Macron also urged a "historic reconstruction" of Europe in order to battle a surge of populism, after defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

TRT World'sNick Toksvig reports on the "Merkron" roadmap for the EU on the French president's first day on the job.

Reforming the eurozone?