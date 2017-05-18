WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies aged 77
Ailes, who was the founding chief executive of Fox News channel, died suddenly.
Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies aged 77
Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes speaks during a panel session at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US on April 19, 2005. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Former Fox news chief Roger Ailes has died.

His wife, Elizabeth Ailes, released a statement on Fox news, saying she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken."

Ailes resigned from Fox News last July following allegations of sexual harassment, marking an abrupt end to his 20-year reign over America's most lucrative and powerful cable news channel for conservatives.​

Recommended

Brian Kilmeade, a Fox News host, said on the channel that Ailes "helped build Fox News Channel into the powerhouse it is today."

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Ailes was a media consultant for Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George HW Bush, and for Rudy Giuliani's first mayoral campaign. In 2016, he was an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation.

Fox was the founding chief executive of Fox News in 1996 and resigned in July 2016 following allegations that he had sexually harassed female colleagues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India