South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Sunday announced his picks for finance and foreign ministers while appointing a former diplomat as his top security advisor for his new government.

During a televised press briefing, the new president announced that he appointed former vice finance minister Kim Dong-Yeon as deputy prime minister and finance minister, while a UN senior adviser on policy Kang Kyung-Wha was named as the foreign minister.

Moon was elected earlier this month after former President Park Geun-hye was impeached over an extensive corruption scandal. Park was the first democratically elected leader in South Korea to be removed from office, triggering a snap election to choose her successor.

Moon stressed the need to improve conditions for ordinary people, with his government needing to put more life into a sluggish economic recovery.

"Our new government has begun work amid unprecedented low growth, economic polarisation and economic hardships for the working class," Moon said.

Kim, the president's pick for the finance portfolio, is known for his attention to detail and humble personal background.

Kang, who has been working at the UN since 2006, was the best candidate poised to "raise the status of our diplomacy by with her abundant experience on the international stage and strong initiative", said Moon.

"She has often been referred to as the first and the best female foreign affairs expert so it is significant in terms of gender equality in the Cabinet as well," he added.