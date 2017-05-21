POLITICS
Fenerbahce crowned Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champions
Fenerbahce beat Olympiacos 80-64 on Sunday, winning the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball tournament for Turkey for the first time.
Players and officials of Fenerbahce celebrate their historic win. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

Fenerbahce has been crowned Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champions after beating Olympiakos 80-64 in the final of the basketball tournament at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome on Sunday evening.

Fenerbahce dominated Olympiakos throughout the game, never let the Greek giants get ahead or tie the game after the first two minutes of the first quarter. The Istanbulite club became the first ever Turkish club to be crowned EuroLeague champions.

Fenerbahce led the first quarter 26-18 and was up 39-34 after the first half. The third quarter was the breaking point for the game, as Fenerbahce led by twelve, 60-48. Head coach Zeljko Obradovic and his students never looked back in the fourth quarter.

Center Ekpe Udoh, who finished the match with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 blocks, was named the Final Four's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Khem Birch's 14 points were not enough for Olympiakos, as they had to settle for the silver medal.

Fenerbahce defeated Real Madrid, and Olympiakos eliminated CSKA Moscow on Friday evening to advance to final in Final Four.

In the third-place match earlier in the day, CSKA Moscow defeated Real Madrid 94-70 to finish 2016-2017 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season in third place.

SOURCE:AA, TRTWorld and agencies
