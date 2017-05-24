The website of the Qatar-backed Al Jazeera news channel was blocked in Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Wednesday.

"This was a political decision and a direct attack on the Emir of Qatar" a source close to Al Jazeera told TRT World.

The media war began after statements attributed to Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani were released on Qatar's state news agency website a day earlier.

The statements drew the ire of Saudi and Emirati governments on the back of the Trump administration's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Problems accumulated at the latest Arab-Islamic-American Summit. Al Jazeera is based in Qatar and is one of the few news agencies that can provide an alternative view on the situation in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, and it has been brought down for this reason," the source said.

Al Jazeera executives were unwilling to make official comments as they were still attempting to resolve the issue through backchannels.

But Qatar's foreign ministry has claimed that its state agency had been hacked and the statements were forged.

The site published quotes from the Emir, which said, "There is no wisdom in harbouring hostility towards Iran" in response to the US president's first foreign trip to Riyadh at the Arab-Islamic-American summit. The quotes also pointed to tensions with his government and the Trump administration, noting that Iran was an "Islamic power."

More controversially, the quotes concluded that relations with Israel are "good" and that Hamas was the official representative of Palestinians.

Political backlash or another regular case of censorship?