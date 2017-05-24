Armed men pretending to be policemen kidnapped two Chinese language teachers in the Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, provincial officials said.

The rare attack on Chinese nationals is likely to worry Beijing.

China has pledged to invest $57 billion in Pakistani road, rail and power infrastructure in a flagship project of its vast "Belt and Road" initiative for a network of modern-day "Silk Road" routes connecting Asia with Europe and Africa.

China's ambassador to Pakistan and other officials have often urged Islamabad to improve security, especially in the province of Balochistan, where China is building a new port and funding roads to link its western regions with the Arabian Sea.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar, a Baluchistan government spokesman, said men pretending to be police officers kidnapped the Chinese teachers and wounded a passerby who tried to stop them.

"A Chinese couple has been kidnapped," Kakar said, adding that officials had earlier mistaken the wounded passerby for a security guard.

"[The passerby] inquired why they were doing this and they said they were from a law enforcement agency, but when he asked for their identification cards, they shot him," added Kakar.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping but, in the past, militant groups have kidnapped foreigners in Pakistan to seek ransom or drum up publicity for their cause.

China's embassy in Islamabad confirmed two of its nationals had been kidnapped, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment sent after office hours.