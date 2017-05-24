Spain's Supreme Court on Wednesday ratified a 21-month prison sentence and imposed a €2.09 million fine on Argentine football star Lionel Messi for tax fraud following the Barcelona player's appeal.

Messi and his father, Jorge Horacio, were in July 2016 found guilty of using companies in Belize, Britain, Switzerland and Uruguay to avoid paying taxes on €4.16 million of Messi's income earned from his image rights from 2007 to 2009.

The income related to Messi's image rights that was hidden includes endorsement deals with Danone, Adidas, Pepsi-Cola, Procter & Gamble and the Kuwait Food Company.

Both Messi and his father were given 21 months in prison, sentences likely to be suspended as is common in Spain for first offences for non-violent crimes carrying a sentence of less than two years.

They then appealed the sentence at the Supreme Court.